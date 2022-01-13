Black Monday postmortem, rookie head coach rankings & Wild Card weekend preview

Black Monday wasn't quite Black Monday this year — mostly because it extended from Sunday to Tuesday. The Denver Broncos fired Vic Fangio before most of the rest of the league even kicked off on Week 18, and after waffling for an extra day, the New York Giants parted ways with Joe Judge in a surprisingly unsurprising move on Tuesday. Between then, the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings & Chicago Bears also relieved Brian Flores, Mike Zimmer & Matt Nagy of their respective services.

After kicking off the podcast chatting about what drove the highest ratings for the NFL in a half-decade, Charles Robinson & Yahoo's Dan Wetzel deep dive into the five major head coach roles that opened up this week and what fans could expect next. Why the surprising move out of Miami? Will Minnesota be a coveted job, or is Kirk Cousins radioactive? Which current coordinator is the leader in the clubhouse for the Broncos job? (19:40)

Next, Charles & Dan take a listener question and rank the performance of 2021's slate of rookie head coaches. Now, obviously Urban Meyer is last in that line, but we promise, the results will surprise you. (53:35)

Finally, the guys look ahead to this weekend's slate of Wild Card games and preview Raiders/Bengals, Patriots/Bills, Eagles/Buccaneers, 49ers/Cowboys, Steelers/Chiefs & Cardinals/Rams. (1:12:40)

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (L) and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores (R) were two of the buzziest firings coming out of the 2021 NFL regular season. (Photos by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images, Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

