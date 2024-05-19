Black makes third MLB start for SF Giants

Archbald native Mason Black made his third career Major League start for the San Francisco Giants in Friday night's series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Black had been sent down earlier in the week to Triple-A Sacramento. However, when righthander Keaton Winn was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 15), Black was recalled to start Friday night.

He lasted three innings and allowed four runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts. He threw 50 pitches, 34 for strikes.

Colorado opened the top of the first inning with four straight hits. Charlie Blackman singled, Ezequiel Tovar doubled, Ryan McMahon had a two-run double and Brendan Rodgers hit a RBI double to give the Rockies a quick 3-0 lead.

Black retired the next three hitters to end the inning and got the first out in the top of the second. But Jordan Beck got to him for a solo home run.

San Francisco took Black off the hook for the loss by rallying for four runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead. The Giants went on to win, 10-5.