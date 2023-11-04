Black jersey bummer: Florida football falls to Arkansas in OT at The Swamp

Florida football had its five-game home win streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion, falling 39-36 to Arkansas in overtime before 89,782 at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) had a chance to win in regulation, but after a wild sequence with four seconds left in which UF was whistled for an illegal substitution penalty, kicker Trey Smack pushed the game-winning 44-yard left wide left.

That set the stage for overtime. After Florida settled for a 39-yard field goal from Smack to go up 36-33, Arkansas answered with a three-play, 25-yard TD drive, capped by a 4-yard TD pass from quarterback K.J. Jefferson to wide receiver Tyrone Broden.

Arkansas (3-6, 1-5 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak and picked up its first win at The Swamp in school history. The Razorbacks went 0-5 in the previous five trips to Gainesville. Under new offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, Arkansas amassed 481 yards against a UF defense that was down three starters -- linebacker Shemar James, defensive end Tyreak Sapp and defensive tackle Cam Jackson.

Florida wore black jerseys for the first time in school history to commemorate veterans and first responders in its salute to service game.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

UF football defense unable to contain Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson

Jefferson burned Florida with both his arm and his legs, finishing the game with 255 yards passing and 2 TDs and 92 yards rushing and 1 TD. Jefferson's 25-yard TD run gave Arkansas a 30-26 lead in the fourth quarter and his 20-yard run in overtime set up the winning Arkansas score.

Freshman WR Eugene Wilson sparks UF first half comeback

Wilson caught two TD passes in the first half from Mertz, one from 19 yards and one from 6 yards, to tie the score at 14. The comeback also was sparked by two 28-yard punt returns by Pearsall, which put Florida in favorable field position, and a 32-yard run by Trevor Etienne.

Shaky start puts UF football in an early hole

The Gators trailed 14-0 within the first 3:06 of the game. The Razorbacks jumped to a 7-0 lead on a 7-play, 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard TD pass from Jefferson to wide receiver A.J. Green. Florida hand numerous coverage breakdowns on the drive, leaving Arkansas receivers wide open. Then, on UF's first offensive play, Pearsall was stripped after making a 9-yard catch by Arkansas cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who returned the fumble 34 yards to give the Razorbacks a 14-0 lead.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football loses to Arkansas Razorbacks in OT