Black History Moments: Tony Dungy
Tony Dungy made Black history by becoming the first African American NFL head coach to win the Super Bowl. He blazed a trail for the Black coaches that came after him and was a shining example of the potential for Black leadership in the NFL. Watch as Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines shares his Black history moment on Tony Dungy. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network