Black Hills goes quiet at plate, falls to Shelton

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At Black Hills

HIGHCLIMBERS 8, WOLVES 0

Shelton 103 003 1 — 8

Black Hills 000 000 0 — 0

BH Pitching — Sloboda 2.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 4 SO; Mounts 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Simpson 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Moss 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Pate 1-2, BB

Five errors and little production at the plate proved to be the Wolves' downfall in an 8-0 Evergreen Conference loss to the Highclimbers on Tuesday night in Tumwater.

The setback officially eliminates Black Hills from the district tournament as it sits four games back of fourth place Rochester with three league games to go. Only Aberdeen and Centralia are still alive for a berth in the postseason.

Orion Pate was the only Black Hills (3-12, 1-9 EvCo) hitter to reach base, notching a single and drawing a walk. Of its 21 at-bats, it struck out 12 times. The Wolves used four pitchers versus Shelton and two of the eight runs allowed were earned.

The Highclimbers led 4-0 after three innings and added on with three more in the sixth and another insurance run in the seventh. The two foes will meet again on Wednesday night in Shelton.