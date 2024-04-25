Black Hills erases three-run deficit to claim non-league win

Apr. 24—BOX SCORE

At Black Hills

WOLVES 14, RAMS 4 (6 inn.)

North Thurston 102 001 — 4

Black Hills 004 064 — 14

BH Pitching — Goheen 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 5 SO. Highlights — McMahon 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB; Reynolds 2-4, 3 RBI, R, BB, SB; Malone 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Ten unanswered runs allowed the Wolves to dig out of an early 3-0 hole and run away from North Thurston in a 14-4, six-inning non-league victory on Wednesday night at home.

The win snaps a four-game skid by Black Hills (5-7) as it plays one more non-league game this week against Shelton on Friday before the schedule cranks up with five league games in 10 days.

A leadoff triple from Ella Goheen put the wheels in motion for the Wolves in the third inning. They took the lead on three RBI walks and a fielder's choice. Then in the fifth, they broke the game open with a six-run outburst, highlighted by three RBI doubles.

Averie Reynolds ended the game early with a two-run single in the sixth, part of a four-run frame. The outfielder finished with three RBIs while Madi Malone and Kiley McMahon each had two hits — one of them a double — and two RBIs.