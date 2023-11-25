Black Friday XGIMI projector deals 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

We showed you all of the hottest Black Friday TV deals of 2023. Now, it’s time to focus on one particular home theater projector brand that is always a best seller during big sales events. This year’s Black Friday XGIMI projector deals offer all-time low prices on all of its most popular models.

XGIMI portable projectors are on sale right now, starting at just $249 for the MoGo 2 portable projector, which typically sells for $399. At the other end of the spectrum, the XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw projector is on sale for $1,599, down from $2,499. That’s a huge $900 discount, and it’s also a new all-time low price by a sizeable margin. There are also tons of deals in between those two price points, so there’s something for everyone.

Nearly all of the models we’ll cover in this roundup were also on sale last month during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. If you missed out on those deals, however, you’re actually in luck.

The entry-level MoGo 2 projector is on sale with the same huge discount that it was last month. And some of the other XGIMI Black Friday deals actually have even better prices than the discounts we saw during Amazon’s blowout.

In other words, these deals are fantastic, and you won’t find lower prices anytime soon. Of note, you only have until the end of the day on Black Friday, November 24, to take advantage of some of these deals. The MoGo 2, Aura, and Horizon Pro deals will all be available until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 27.

XGIMI’s best projectors are on sale

Black Friday XGIMI projector deals: XGIMI Elfin Portable Projector

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

XGIMI has become a clear market leader in recent years. The brand makes several different types of projectors, and they’re all on sale for Black Friday. That includes everything from small portable projectors to ultra short throw 4K laser projectors.

Let’s start with compact portable projector models like the XGIMI Elfin Mini pictured above. Then we can move on to more advanced models, like the stunning ultra short throw XGIMI Aura laser projector.

Portable projector deals

Black Friday XGIMI projector deals: XGIMI Halo Plus

Image source: XGIMI

Then there’s the even more compact XGIMI Elfin Mini. It retails for $649, but it’s down to just $479 for Black Friday 2023. That matches XGIMI’s Black Friday price from last year.

This is a remarkable deal for an awesome portable projector. You can read our XGIMI Elfin review to learn all about it.







If you want a sound upgrade for about the same price, you’ll find the MoGo 2 Pro on sale for $479.20.

This model typically costs $599, so that’s a great deal.







On top of that, we have a fantastic deal on the XGIMI Halo+. This is an upgraded version of the Halo projector that everyone loves.

The Halo+ retails for $849, which is more than fair considering this model’s incredible specs. For Black Friday 2022, this terrific XGIMI projector is down to $649.







High-end XGIMI projector deals for Black Friday

Black Friday XGIMI Projector Deals: Horizon Pro 4K home theater projector

Image source: XGIMI

All of those portable projectors are fantastic options that are down to some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. But now, it’s time to step things up and tell you about XGIMI’s stunning high-end projector deals for Black Friday 2023.

Beginning with the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector pictured above, this popular model is on sale for $1,099. It retails for $2,499, so that’s a gigantic discount of more than $1,400.

Read about it in our Horizon Pro 4K projector review, and you can see what makes it so impressive.







Another popular model that’s on sale is the XGIMI Horizon. It has the same design and many of the same features as the Horizon Pro model, but its output maxes out at 1080p instead of 4K.

This model has a list price of $1,099, but it’s down to just $799 for Black Friday.







Last but certainly not least, we have the stunning XGIMI Aura. This mind-blowing XGIMI ultra short throw laser projector is on sale at a new all-time low price for Black Friday 2022.

The XGIMI Aura is the best of the best, offering a spectacular 4K picture that measures up to 150 inches. Incredibly, you can enjoy a picture that big with the projector positioned just 17 inches away from your wall.

XGIMI’s Aura is listed at $2,499, but it’s down to $1,599 during this year’s holiday sale. This is an all-time low price, and it’s easily among the best Black Friday XGIMI projector deals we’ve ever seen.







If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.

