Black Friday Football: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech among five Tech kick-off times announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football will open the home portion of its 2024 schedule in primetime versus Georgia State and close the regular season in primetime at archrival Georgia, highlighting five kickoff times for the Yellow Jackets that were announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners on Thursday.

The five kickoff times and television designations include:

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State – 8 p.m. (TV: ACC Network)

Saturday, Sept. 7 at Syracuse – Noon (TV: ACC Network)

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. VMI – 3:30 p.m. (TV: ACC Network Extra)

Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. NC State – 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 29 at Georgia – 7:30 p.m. (TV: ABC)

With being selected for the ACC Network primetime telecast for the home opener versus Georgia State, Tech will also host the ACCN’s Huddle and additional live programming on its campus on Labor Day weekend. Last season, ACCN held a pair of its primetime telecasts at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – crucial wins over No. 17 North Carolina and Syracuse that propelled the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl appearance in five seasons.

With the move to Friday night, the Jackets’ annual showdown with archrival Georgia will be played in primetime on ABC for the second-straight year, and on a Friday for only the second time in the teams’ 118-game series history. The only previous Black Friday matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs also came in Athens on Nov. 25, 1994.

Combined with its previously announced Noon ET kickoff versus Florida State in the season-opening Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland (TV: ESPN), half of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games in 2024 have kickoff times set. The remaining games will have kickoff times and TV designations set no earlier than 12 days prior to kickoff this fall.

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets' six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech's highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech's five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now. The only way to guarantee tickets for the Yellow Jackets' home showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at this time is to purchase 2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets.