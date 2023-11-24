Black Friday Bose deals 2023: Headphones & speakers on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves Bose headphones and speakers, but so many people out there can’t afford the brand’s high prices. That’s why you definitely need to check out Black Friday Bose deals in 2023. Some of the company’s hottest products are down to new all-time low prices.

Deals this year include several perennial best-sellers, such as the Bose TV Speaker soundbar and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Plus, brand-new products like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are discounted for the first time ever.

There are plenty of deep discounts to take advantage of during Bose’s Black Friday sale in 2023, and we’ll cover all of the best deals here. Prices start at just $99 for the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker.

The best Bose headphones are on sale

Bose ANC Headphones and Earbuds

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Bose is one of the best personal audio brands on the market. But some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers cost a small fortune. The good news, however, is that many of the company’s best-sellers are somewhat more attainable right now. You just need to take advantage of a big sale happening for Black Friday.

Some are familiar deals that we see pretty often. But a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it.

When it comes to headphones and earbuds, there are three different Bose models on sale. The bad news is that they’re all high-end models, so anyone looking for cheap Bose headphones is out of luck this year. But the good news is that several of the brand’s best models are down to the lowest prices of the season.

First up, we have Bose 700 headphones. These noise cancelling headphones are a cut above anything else in their price range. Unfortunately, that price range is quite steep thanks to the $379 retail price.

If you’d prefer in-ear headphones, there’s an even less expensive option for you to check out.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are universally adored by reviewers and users alike. They offer much better sound quality and better noise cancelling performance than Apple’s AirPods Pro, yet they retail for just $30 more at $279.

Last but certainly not least, Bose is offering its first-ever discount on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

These flagship over-ear headphones are the brand’s new top-of-the-line headphones. At $429, they’re also Bose’s most expensive headphones.

Bose speakers and soundbars have big discounts

Bose Bluetooth Speakers

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

On top of all those fantastic Bose headphones deals, there are also some discounts on best-selling Bose speakers. Bose speaker deals are always impressive during Black Friday, and 2023 is no different.

On top of that, the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is on sale for just $99, matching the lowest price ever. This is the most popular Bose speaker among our readers, and it’s discounted in every colorway.

