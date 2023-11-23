Black Friday Apple iPad deals in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of tablet models out there from all the top gadget brands. And yet it seems like people only ever talk about Apple’s iPad lineup. There’s really no question whatsoever that iPads outshine the competition in nearly every meaningful way. And now, we’re going to show you all the best Black Friday iPad deals that are available in 2023.

We have a huge roundup covering Black Friday Apple deals this year. In it, you’ll find deep discounts on everything from AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods to computers like the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch, which is down to an all-time low of $1,049.

But in this guide, we’re going to focus on iPad deals for Black Friday 2023. Prices start at just $229.99 for the 10.2-inch iPad, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. All of Apple’s most popular iPad tablet models are on sale this week!







Before we go any further, there’s a disclaimer of sorts that we need to emphasize.

Because Apple’s iPad lineup is so popular, all of these deals are sellout risks. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for the cheapest entry-level iPad or the most expensive iPad Pro. The bottom line is you need to move fast, or you’ll probably be out of luck.

Apple’s cheapest iPad deal for Black Friday

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad normally starts at $329. Considering how smooth and powerful it is, that’s a great price. It features a stunning display, sleek design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

Black Friday prices are unbeatable for the 10.2-inch iPad. If you manage to buy one before they sell out, that is.

That means you can pick one up starting at $249 for the 64GB iPad model with Wi-Fi. If you’d like to upgrade to a 256GB iPad, that’ll run you $399 instead of $479.

Those are both the lowest prices of 2023.







Also, the newer iPad 10th-Generation is also down to the lowest prices ever in both storage sizes. Black Friday deals on this model start at $349.







Black Friday iPad Air & iPad mini deals

Aside from the entry-level iPad, Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there. And there are definitely some fantastic iPad Air deals from Black Friday 2023.

Prices start at just $499.99 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color. That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can opt for the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $669 instead of $649.99, for a savings of $119.







The iPad Air 256GB model with Wi-Fi only is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $649.99, down from $749.

Also of note, the newest iPad mini is down to the lowest price we’ve seen. Deals start at just $399.99 during Black Friday, which is $99 off.







iPad Pro deals

Finally, Apple’s flagship iPad Pro tablet has been discounted by up to $200 for Black Friday this year.

You’ll find discounts on both sizes of Apple’s iPad Pro tablet. That includes the iPad Pro 11-Inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-Inch.

Since the latter is the more expensive of the two, you’ll obviously find deeper discounts on that model. That’s just as well, however, because the 11-inch model was sold out at the time this guide was published.







Other Black Friday deals on Apple devices

Needless to say, the iPad isn’t the only popular Apple device that’s on sale for Black Friday this year. Here are some other Black Friday discounts to check out:

Be sure to visit our big guide on the best Apple deals of Black Friday 2023 for more.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.

