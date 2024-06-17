Black cowboys ‘learn to overcome’ at 8 Seconds Rodeo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 7000 people filled Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland Sunday for the Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo, a chance for the riders to showcase their talents in a sport that historically hasn’t had many Black rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.

The Eight Seconds rodeo — named for how long a bull rider has to last to get a score — features the top Black rodeo athletes from around the country competing in bull riding, barrel racing, bulldogging, bareback riding and ladies steer undecorating with $60,000 in prizes across the five events.

Not his first rodeo: Ivan McClellan shines light on Black cowboys, cowgirls

The history of Black cowboys began during slavery and historians estimate 1-in-4 cowboys were Black. But when rodeo’s popularity soared in the late 19th Century, Black cowboys were excluded.

Garfield Wilson III, a cowboy from Kansas, said he’s “the last of a dying breed, try to teach the young ones, give them something to look up to.”

Malachi Anderson, a cowboy from central Texas, took part in the Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo in Portland, June 16, 2024 (KOIN)

Garfield Wilson III, a cowboy from Kansas, took part in the Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo in Portland, June 16, 2024 (KOIN)

Cowboys like Malachi Anderson from Central Texas said they still face challenges.

“Definitely when I go to places where they don’t really see us a lot, I get a lot of weird looks. I don’t get the same treatment. They might mark him a score higher even if I rode better,” Anderson told KOIN 6 News. “Just little things you notice but you can’t really speak on those challenges. You have to learn to overcome.”

8 Seconds Rodeo blows other rodeos away

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.