Black cat still loose at MetLife Stadium

There aren’t many good reasons to watch Sunday’s Giants-Jets game. Here’s one: The black cat may come back.

Via the Associated Press, the black cat that crashed the party on Monday night remains loose at MetLife Stadium, with efforts to capture the kitty unsuccessful.

“We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night,” said a statement issued Thursday via MetLife Stadium.

The cat surely doesn’t want to be caught. While far from Garfieldian proportions, the cat looks to be well fed, and food scraps from 82,000 fans attending 20 NFL games per year will tend help that process along.

MetLife Stadium denied in its statement a report that it feeds 300 cats.

“From time to time, we have seen cats on the complex and the Meadowlands Racetrack (located at the Meadowlands Sports Complex) has a TNR program in place and currently feeds approximately 30 barn cats,” the statement said.

“Barn cats” sounds a lot better than feral cats, which is what the black cat and whatever other stray cat Dwight Schrute may find running around the stadium is. Regardless, Sunday’s Giants-Jets game could feature a return of the cat, unless the cat is smart enough to know that there are far better things to do than watch the Giants and Jets play football.