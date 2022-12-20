The Black Billionaires Who Could Save Twitter

Photo: RJ Capak/WireImage (Getty Images)

Currently the most infamous man on the internet right now, Elon Musk, is ruining the social media platform that many have grown to love, Twitter. He’s done everything from banning journalists and making the verification process easier to belittling Black Twitter and his Black employees.

With that in mind, The Root thought of some Black billionaires (and millionaires) who could use their connections and fellow billionaire and millionaire friends to save Twitter from the villain that is Elon Musk. While they might not be able to do it alone, they have the connections to make something happen.

Bob Johnson

Photo: Budd Williams/NY Daily News Archive (Getty Images)

The founder of BET and the former owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, Johnson has always been one to invest in companies and projects he believes in. With this billionaire at the forefront, he could put together a group of investors that could help make Twitter fun again.

David L. Steward

Photo: DILIP VISHWANAT (Getty Images)

David L. Steward is a billionaire who is the founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, one of the largest Black-owned companies in the United States. Since he’s already in the tech world, his transition into Twitter would be seamless.

Julia Collins

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Julia Collins is the first Black woman to co-found a company valued at $1 billion by investors. She already works in the world of technology thanks to her company, Zume Pizza, which uses robots for pizza production. If she wants to get into the social media space, Twitter could be an option.

Tope Awotona

Photo: Diwang Valdez

Awotona is the CEO and founder of the scheduling software company Calendly. Similar to other billionaires on this list, he already works in the tech space and could make a smooth transition into Twitter. Awotona is a businessman just like Musk, he could be the man who helps fix his mess.

Robert F. Smith

Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

One of the richest Black men in the world, Smith is the founder of Vista Equity Partners. Remember, he pledged $34 million to help Morehouse students pay off student loan debt, so we know he’s down with Black Twitter. Smith focuses on investing in software companies. Investing in Twitter would be a natural pivot for this Master of the Universe.

Dr. Dre

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Although Dr. Dre is known for his ability as a producer, he’s also a savvy businessman. He’s already worked in the tech world thanks to his company Beats by Dre, which he sold for $3 billion to Apple, so maybe he’s looking for the next tech company to get involved in.

Jay-Z

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Jay-Z already has a relationship with the co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, so maybe the hip-hop legend might want to dive head-first into the world of social media and technology by saving Twitter. He already has the connections, why doesn’t he pull the trigger?

Rihanna

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images)

The youngest woman to be named a self-made billionaire, Rihanna, can pretty much do anything she puts her mind to. If that means saving Twitter from itself, I won’t doubt her.

LeBron James

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) (Getty Images)

LeBron James has close relationships with Dr. Dre and Jay-Z, if these three put their minds together and use all of their connections, they could bring Twitter back to its past glory.

Mellody Hobson

Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

As the president ad CEO of Ariel Investments, her next venture could be with Twitter. Obviously, that’s easier said than done, but with the help of other savvy billionaires, including her husband George Lucas, she might have the ability to get it done.

Condoleeza Rice

Photo: Rob Kim (Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State Rice is not a billionaire, though she has billionaire connections and she is not afraid to dip her toe into other spaces such as Sports. So why not try social media?

Oprah

Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Oprah can damn near do anything, whether that’s having the most popular talk show in history or starting her own production company. If she thinks she can make Twitter better, she’ll do it and we will be right behind her cheering and helping her along the way.

Stephen Curry

Photo: ABC (Getty Images)

As a Golden State Warrior, Stephen Curry already has a plethora of connections to the tech world. Twitter’s Headquarters is in San Francisco, and with the help of many other local investors, maybe Curry can stop Twitter from dying a slow death.

Shaquille O’Neal

Photo: Shaquille O’Neal (Getty Images)

Whether it’s in Crypto or Insurance, Shaq is always investing, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the NBA Hall of Famer worked with an investment group to take over Twitter.











