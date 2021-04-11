Black Bears win first county tournament championship since 2017

Apr. 11—The Austin softball team closed out an exciting week late Saturday night with the school's first Morgan County Tournament championship since 2017.

Katie Davis drove in senior Lawren Hayes with what turned out to be the winning run with a base hit in the top of the sixth inning of a 3-1 win over West Morgan.

"This is a really big win because we got to play championship situation and got to feel the pressure of making big plays in pressure situations," Austin head coach Tyler Stephenson said. "Hopefully this will help us out in area and regional play."

The Black Bears opened the week Monday with a 4-1 win over Athens, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A. On Tuesday, they beat area rival Florence 4-0 behind a perfect game thrown by Kenley Hilleary.

Then on Friday and Saturday in six tournament games they outscored their opponents, 55-1, while giving up just six total hits.

This is the first time since 2018 that Morgan County has had a softball champion. COVID forced cancellation of the tournament last year. The 2019 tournament was rained out. The last champion was Hartselle in 2018.

Saturday's championship was a new experience for the members of this Austin team. Hayes was a member of the junior varsity in 2017.

"This was all about our team," Hayes said. "We are a team that fights hard. We had to do that tonight and will need to do the rest of the season."

West Morgan (9-16) was a surprise opponent for the finals. The Rebels are a young team that got off to a rough start this season, but they seem to have hit their stride. After starting bracket play Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Danville in a 10 a.m. game, the Rebels won their next four games before seeing the day end with a loss at 10:20 p.m.

"It's been a process with this team," West Morgan coach Victoria Burleson said. "These girls are fighters with a lot of heart. I'm really proud of how they played today."

West Morgan freshman pitcher Abby Lindsay was a warrior Saturday. In six games, she threw 28 innings with 48 strikeouts, 19 hits and nine earned runs.

Austin (26-7) went with the pitching duel of Kenley Hilleary and Katie Bracken all day. Hilleary was the winner in the championship game. She struck out 13 while holding West Morgan to one hit.

The Black Bears broke open a scoreless game in the fourth inning when Katie Davis led off the inning with a bunt single. Hilleary doubled her home.

West Morgan tied the game in the top of the sixth when Brooklyn Hunt reached on a bunt single and scored on Zoey Brewington's single.

After Davis drove in Hayes with Austin's second run, she stole second and third before scoring on Bracken's base hit.

—

Brewer 16, Decatur Heritage 1: Alisha Knighten led Brewer with three RBIs. Summer Sims had three hits, including a triple, and a run scored for Decatur Heritage.

—

Danville 3, West Morgan 2: Isabella Guest drove in two runs for the Hawks. Blayne Godfrey was the winning pitcher and had seven strikeouts. Lindsey and Jada Gray each had an RBI for West Morgan.

—

Falkville 7, Hartselle 6: The Blue Devils built a 7-0 lead after two innings. Sydnee Fitzgerald led the charge with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Ellie Cate Hill homered and drove in two runs.

Larissa Preuitt had a pair of RBIs.

—

West Morgan 1, Decatur 0: Zoey Brewington drove in the game's lone run for the Rebels. Abby Lindsey had 10 strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

Madison Murphy struck out six batters for the Red Raiders.

—

Austin 8, Brewer 0: Kaidence Swoopes went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Black Bears. Kenley Hilleary and Katie Bracken combined for 12 strikeouts no walks and one hit allowed.

—

Hartselle 13, Decatur Heritage 0: Zoey Crawford and Baylie Sparkman teamed up to no-hit the Eagles in five innings. Jada Henderson led Hartselle with three RBIs.

Brantleigh Williams drew a walk for Decatur Heritage.

—

Priceville 7, Falkville 6: Bentley Black, Jenna Walker and Kristen Segars each drove in two runs for Priceville. Hannah Tillman led the Blue Devils with a home run, a double and two RBIs.

—

Priceville 11, Decatur 1: Abigail Garrison led Priceville with three hits, including a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Steffani Schrader was the winning pitcher.

—

West Morgan 4, Falkville 0: Lindsey had 12 strikeouts in five innings for the Rebels. Gray went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Addy Walker and Brooklyn Melson each had a hit for Falkville.

—

Hartselle 4, Brewer 3: Emma Ferguson had an RBI for Hartselle. Shyan Jennings went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Brewer.

—

Danville 3, Hartselle 2: Blayne Godfrey picked up the win with nine strikeouts in five innings. Brityan Godfrey had two hits, a walk and a run scored. Audrey Marshall drove in two runs.

—

Austin 10, Priceville 0: Bracken sparked Austin's win with seven strikeouts, a walk and one hit allowed in four innings. She also contributed at the plate with a home run, a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Hilleary had a homer, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

—

Austin 14, Danville 0: Hilleary pitched four innings with 10 strikeouts to complete the perfect game against Danville. She added a double, a single, three RBIs and a run scored at the plate.

—

West Morgan 7, Danville 3: Claire Reeves led the Rebels with two hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Lindsey was the winning pitcher.

Brityan Godfrey finished with two doubles and two RBIs for Danville. — From Friday's pool play:

—

Austin 9, Priceville 0: Katie Bracken struck out 11 batters in seven innings with two hits allowed and a walk for the Black Bears. Lexey Carver had a home run and two RBIs

—

Austin 13, Decatur Heritage 0: Kenley Hilleary no-hit the Eagles and struck out 15. She also had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

—

Decatur 5, Falkville 1: Aaliyah Hullett had a home run, a single, two RBIs and a run scored for Decatur. Madison Murphy struck out 11 batters in seven innings.

—

Priceville 15, Decatur Heritage 0: Reagan Walter, Abigail Garrison and Bentley Black each hit a home run for the Bulldogs. Garrison and Black each had four RBIs.

—

West Morgan 2, Brewer 1: Abby Lindsey pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

—

Hartselle 11, Brewer 0: Karsi Lentz finished with a home run and a double and drove in three runs. Lillyanna Cartee doubled twice, drove in two runs, scored twice and stole a base.

—

Hartselle 6, West Morgan 5: Cartee and Lentz each drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers. Kylei Russell had three hits and an RBI for the Rebels.

—

Danville 4, Falkville 1: Audrey Marshall led the Hawks with three hits, including a home run and a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

—

Decatur 2, Danville 1: Madison Murphy dominated the Hawks with 19 strikeouts in seven innings with three hits allowed and no walks. Aaliaya Hullett drove in both runs and stole a base for the Red Raiders.

—

Danville's Blayne Godfrey also had a strong pitching performance with 15 strikeouts, four hits allowed and no walks in seven innings and went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double.

