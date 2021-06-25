Black Bears hold on in ninth, inch closer to first place

Jun. 25—MORGANTOWN — With a chance to take first place in the NYPL, the West Virginia Black Bears (14-8-4) held on to beat the Frederick Keys (5-18-2) 4-to-3 Thursday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Both the Black Bears and the Keys threatened often, but were unable to drive in the runners they put in scoring position. West Virginia left four runners on base while Frederick left six.

The difference-making inning for the Black Bears was the second, where West Virginia was able to plate four.

Keys starter Luke Anderson struggled with his control through his 1.2 innings pitched, and loaded the bases in the second via a walk to Ryan McCoy, a single from Kaeber Rog, and another walk to Kevin Dowdell. A wild pitch from Anderson brought in Ryan McCoy and Kaeber Rog, and a single from Garrett Spain would later bring in Jake Reinhardt and Amari Bartee. Anderson would be pulled thereafter.

Spain's two RBI's turned out to be crucial for the Black Bears, as the redshirt-sophomore from Austin Peay has lead off for three straight games now for Jedd Gyorko's squad. Spain finished 1-4.

Anderson's counterpart, Cam Baumann, pitched five innings in his home debut, and performed well in front of the Morgantown crowd. Baumann struck out four, allowed four hits, walked two batters, and gave up two earned runs in a winning effort.

Baumann also showed poise under pressure, working his way out of jams multiple times through his five innings.

Frederick only lead for half an inning, taking a 1-to-0 lead in the top of the second off an RBI groundout from Tremaine Spears. From there on they would only do damage by way of the long ball, and the least efficient long ball at that, as the Keys would receive two solo home runs from Mason Auer in the fifth and Zach Dezenzo in the sixth.

Dezenzo's homerun came off the arm of Patrick Pridgen, a redshirt sophomore from Oregon University. Pridgen cleaned up his act after allowing the solo shot, striking out three batters and not allowing a hit afterwards in two total innings of work. The contest marked Pridgen's draft league debut.

Story continues

Zach Bravo relieved Pridgen in the eighth, quickly retiring the side. The hard-throwing junior from Lamar University allowed hard contact against all three batters, but benefitted from impressive range from his center fielder Garrett Spain and shortstop Jeron Williams on two separate plays.

The Black Bears were blanked after the second, recording only two hits the rest of the way— one of which was a double from Tucker Mitchell, who was thrown out trying to extend the play into a triple. West Virginia recorded four hits to Frederick's six; the Black Bears struck out 14 times Thursday.

Yet despite the underwhelming offensive output, West Virginia escaped victorious, Madison Jeffrey securing his first save of the season in the ninth, sandwiching two strikeouts between a pop out.

As they did many times Thursday, Frederick looked poised to score, but could not get a runner across. Anthony Herron Jr. ended up stranded on third after a single up the middle, stolen base, and advancement to third on a passed ball.

The victory earned the Black Bears a 2-1 series win as well, and would have put West Virginia in first place, but the league-leading Mahoning Valley Scrappers likewise won their game on Thursday, and maintained their tenuous spot at the top. The Black Bears hit the road to take on Mahoning Valley in an important three-game midseason series starting Friday.

Reach Nick Henthorn at 304-367-254 or by email at nhenthorn@timeswv.com.