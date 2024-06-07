Black Bears use big innings to take game, series from Keys

Jun. 6—GRANVILLE — The West Virginia Black Bears have won their first series of the year, defeating the Frederick Keys 8-4 in the game-three rubber match Thursday at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Trailing 3-0 going into the middle part of the game, West Virginia (2-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the win.

WV did all of its damage in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. Dariel Osoria singled and reached third on on error before Brody Black walked and Beny Bikar singled to make it a 3-1 game. After Jarrett Ford was hit by a pitch to load the bases, high schooler Dalton Wentz doubled on a ball hit the opposite way to score two and tie the game 3-3.

Wentz, from Madison Heights, Va., was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year in Virginia following his senior season at Amherst County High School this spring. He has signed to play at South Carolina.

Joey Spence gave WV its first lead with a two-run single to complete the five-run frame.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Black Bears were walked, hit by a pitch, walked, hit by a pitch and walked to start the frame, scoring two more runs without putting a ball in play. A third run scored later on a balk.

Cameron High School graduate Lance Hartley got the win out of the WV bullpen, allowing two runs over three innings while striking out three. Storm Hierholzer, a junior from TCU, picked up a save, closing the game with three scoreless frames.

West Virginia travels for its first road contest of the summer at the State College Spikes today at 6:30 p.m.