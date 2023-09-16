Black Bear Invitational: Pisgah and Tuscola runners compete with WNC's best

Sep. 15—Athletes across Western North Carolina descended on Pisgah High School on Wednesday to compete in the 2023 "Black Bear Invitational," a 5 kilometer cross-country race that sets the stage for the rest of the season.

Temperatures hovered in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies, making a great night to race around the Pisgah baseball field complex.

Along with Pisgah and Tuscola, competing teams were East Henderson, Enka, Erwin, IC Imagine, North Henderson, Owen and Smoky Mountain.

Tuscola girls finish in top five spots

The Tuscola girls' cross-country team won first place with a perfect score of 15, with Enka girls' coming in second (78) and Owen third (82). Pisgah placed sixth with 122 points.

Wednesday was the first time running on the course for every Tuscola runner except for senior Annalisse Phillips after the course was partially destroyed by the flooding in 2021.

Tuscola junior Luci Snyder-Lowe (20:51) took first place overall, followed by freshman Julia Wells (21:09) in second. Emma Clancy (22:28) edged Annaleah Hill (22:29) for third place, and Olivia Arnold closed out the perfect team score of 15 with a fifth-place finish in a time of 22:45.

Freshman Natalie Jimenez was the sixth Mountaineer to cross at 12th place overall (23:35) followed by senior captain Annalisse Phillips in 13th place (23:37). Julia Ottie placed 31st, Georgia Crowder 32nd and Violet Plexico 37th.

Pisgah's top female placer was Caroline Henson, who finished 15th at 24:43. Rosie Resendiz was next with a 24th place finish (26:12) and Isabel Hardin in 27th (26:32).

Gaby Arredondo finished 38th (28:16), Ella German 40th (28:40), Kylea Robinson 57th (32:45) and Anna Baker 60th (33:27) to round out the girls' team.

"Our girls are young and largely learning how to run and race," said Pisgah head coach Joe Sayblack. "We're depending on Caroline Henson as she returns from an injury to be a real leader to those younger girls. We also need our other upperclassmen, Gaby Lara and Raquel Munoz, to continue improving each week."

Clancy dominates boys' race

On the boys' side, Owen took first place with 20 points, Smoky Mountain second with 86 and Pisgah third with 96. Tuscola only has three boys running this season and did not qualify for a team score.

Tuscola junior Noah Clancy bolted from the line and never looked back, placing first overall out of 80-plus runners in a time of 17:19. Austin Thomas overcame a crowded start to claim 21st place overall, and Benjamin Gevjan had a solid race following limited practice due to injuries and placed 43rd overall.

Pisgah's Roland Millsaps earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 19:10, followed by Silas Hardin in 13th (19:51) and Leo Bolejack in 14th (19:54). Devin Valaquez finished in 22nd (20:39) and Eli Soi in 63rd (23:57).

"Our boys are better than they know they are. I'm very proud of Roland Millsaps for beginning to realize that he can be really good. Leo Bolejack is doing a good job encouraging him. Silas Hardin is being really tough battling through a hip injury that we hope will be cleared up soon. Devin Velazquez has done a great job improving his work ethic in the past couple of weeks, and we want to see that continue. Eli Soi is a young guy doing a great job improving every race. We're really seeing how much we need Daniel (Sayblack) back, and he should be with us again starting next week in Morganton at the Freedom Invitational," Joe Sayblack said.

Next up for both teams is the "Freedom Invitational" on Saturday, Sep. 23, at Freedom High School in Morganton.

Mounties focused on coming together

Tuscola head coach Kevin FitzGerald said one of the team's goals right now is to see how compact the team can be at the finish line.

"You do well in those big meets when your No. 1 and No. 5 are not more than a minute and a half apart," he said. "We're at that point in the season where we're more focused on training and building our solid base and working really hard."

FitzGerald said the Freedom Invitational is the first big meet for the team.

"We're going to work hard, next week we'll work hard, and then Saturday's Freedom Invitational is a big meet. Then we're in a cycle of one meet per week, trying to figure out how to get the hard workouts in around the easy recovery days while they're also racing," he said.

Bears looking to gain experience

Joe Sayblack wants his young team to gain experience at championship courses early on.

"I try to start competition early, not burn them out, but see good competition and get on championship courses that we're going to run our conference, regional and state championships on. That's a lot of what we do at the beginning of the season," he said. "We've got a really young team. That's a good thing because I've got them for three to four more years, but it's a challenge to teach them what to do and make sure my older kids are the example for them."

With young runners, some of whom are only 15 years old, Joe Sayblack said it is a fine balance between not burning them out and injuring them and pushing them as hard as he possibly can.

"I try to teach them really early to listen to their bodies, and we talk about the difference between chronic and fatigue pain. Beyond that, being responsible and mentally tough and saying, 'This is something where I'm just tired, sore, and I don't want to go anymore, but I'm going to make myself,' versus, 'This is something I need to pay attention to more.'"

Both coaches said they're dealing with injuries.

"The biggest thing we deal with is injuries: leg pains, shin splints and knee tweaks. They're still growing, and they're running with seniors. That's a four-year difference, and that can make it a challenge mentally and physically," FitzGerald said.

Sayblack said injuries have been the biggest challenge across five meets this season.

"My No. 2 girl, Caroline Henson, is just coming back this week. Daniel (Sayblack) has been dealing with patellar tendonitis for the past five weeks, and he ran in Friday Night Lights last week, but he was complaining about his knee the next morning," he said.