Black Athletes Make Up 50% Of Forbes’ 2024 List Of Highest-Paid Sports Professionals

Lebron James

Each year, between the end of spring and the beginning of summer, several professional sports leagues host drafts, giving space to the next batch of athletic superstars who will impact their respective games for years to come. With so much excitement about a new generation of professional athletes, the focus sometimes shifts from player stats and team projections to contracts and partnership deals.

But the excitement of new money is largely made possible by the athletes who have some tenure in the game. From rookie expansion contracts to lucrative business deals, athletes are continuing to level up, paving the way for what’s possible in the future. Against this backdrop, Forbes has released its highest-paid athletes list of 2024, and of the 10 players, 50% of those spots are held by Black athletes.

No. 4 on the list but ranks No. 1 among Black professional athletes. The 39-year-old is currently the oldest active player in the NBA and the only active NBA player to have a net worth of over $1 billion. Forbes reports that James’ total earning are $128.2 million with off-court earnings of $80 million, leveraged by brand deals and investments that include sports team ownership, launching SpringHill Co., and a shoe deal with Nike.

the largest contract in the history of the NBA. While he may have relinquished that record, his earnings among athletes are still nothing to scoff at. At No. 5 on Forbes’ list with $111 million total earnings this year, according to Spotrac, he’s earned a whopping $234.4 million throughout his career. His current deal, a veteran maximum extension, is valued at $175.9 million over three years. But it’s not just his on-court performance that’s boosting his bank account. The Greece native has also made savvy investment deals and was part of the groundbreaking first endorsement deal for Meta’s WhatsApp.

No. 6 on the list with $110 million earnings and is also the third-highest-paid soccer player in the world. He is expected to leave his current team to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing for Real Madrid. This comes after the 2023 rumor that he rejected a $773M offer to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

No. 9 with $102 million in earnings, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates the Golden State Warriors point guard has a $180 million fortune. Contributing to his massive net worth, in large part, is his long-standing brand deal with Under Armour, where he serves as president of the Curry Brand. The 36-year-old athlete also has a lucrative NBA contract and other business deals, including owning a media company and a signature bourbon brand.

Lamar Jackson

No. 10 and coming in at No. 5 among Black athletes, Lamar Jackson is reported to be paid $100.5 million when combining his on- and off-field earnings. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback signed a five-year $260 million contract in 2023. The Forbes report also notes that in addition to his on-field salary, Jackson owns a collection of enterprises, comprising a restaurant specializing in soul food, a production firm, a record label, and a clothing brand named Era 8.