BKFC 56 results: Jeremy Stephens cuts Jimmie Rivera with one punch, wins by doctor’s stoppage TKO

Simon Samano
·1 min read

Things weren’t exactly going Jeremy Stephens’ way against Jimmie Rivera – until he changed that with one punch.

Making his bareknuckle boxing debut, Stephens earned a doctor’s stoppage TKO over fellow former UFC standout Rivera on Saturday night at BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City. The fight was called after the third round when Rivera suffered a nasty laceration over his left eye thanks to a Stephens uppercut.

It was a disappointing end for Rivera, who was effective through two rounds as he attacked both the head and body and appeared to be the quicker fighter. But Rivera couldn’t land a power punch that could phase Stephens.

In Round 3, Stephens turned the tide once he scored a knockdown as the clinched with Rivera once he closed distance. That one shot not only dropped Rivera but cut him open.

Once the doctor got a closer look, Rivera was deemed unfit to continue with the cut.

With the loss, Rivera is now 0-1-1 in BKFC. He drew with Howard Davis in his debut last year.

