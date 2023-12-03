BKFC 56 results: Jeremy Stephens cuts Jimmie Rivera with one punch, wins by doctor’s stoppage TKO

Things weren’t exactly going Jeremy Stephens’ way against Jimmie Rivera – until he changed that with one punch.

Making his bareknuckle boxing debut, Stephens earned a doctor’s stoppage TKO over fellow former UFC standout Rivera on Saturday night at BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City. The fight was called after the third round when Rivera suffered a nasty laceration over his left eye thanks to a Stephens uppercut.

It was a disappointing end for Rivera, who was effective through two rounds as he attacked both the head and body and appeared to be the quicker fighter. But Rivera couldn’t land a power punch that could phase Stephens.

In Round 3, Stephens turned the tide once he scored a knockdown as the clinched with Rivera once he closed distance. That one shot not only dropped Rivera but cut him open.

Jeremy Stephens caused this cut over Jimmie Rivera's eye with one punch – and that was that.

Once the doctor got a closer look, Rivera was deemed unfit to continue with the cut.

With the loss, Rivera is now 0-1-1 in BKFC. He drew with Howard Davis in his debut last year.

