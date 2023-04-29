BKFC 41 video: Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry shadowbox before getting nose-to-nose during faceoff

The BKFC 41 weigh-in took place Friday, and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry continued their sometimes playful, sometimes intense build.

The pair of UFC veterans came face-to-face one last time ahead of their main event bout which takes place at 1STBANK Center in Denver. The Main card streams on on FITE TV with a $49.99 price point.

After stepping on the scale, Rockhold, who is making his bareknuckle debut, shadowboxed with Perry before getting nose-to-nose for an intense staredown with BKFC president David Feldman close by to ensure the fighters reserve their real punches for the ring.

Check out the faceoff with Perry and Rockhold above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for BKFC 41.

More BKFC!

Video: BKFC 41: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold weigh-in live stream (8 p.m. ET) MMA Junkie Radio #3356: UFC and BKFC previews, Nate Diaz news, more BKFC 41 press conference: Best photos from Colorado

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie