BKFC 36 results: UFC veteran Alan Belcher rallies, knocks out Arnold Adams for heavyweight title

It wasn’t easy, but UFC veteran Alan Belcher now holds BKFC gold.

Belcher, a 15-fight veteran of the UFC , is now a bareknuckle heavyweight champion after just four fights with the promotion. “The Talent” knocked out Arnold Adams in the third round of the BKFC 26 main event to win the heavyweight title.

The 12-fight event took place at Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in New Orleans, and aired on BKFC.tv.

It didn’t take long for the fight to get intense.

Belcher was the aggressor in the initial moments of the fight, but Adams quickly took control of the center of the ring. After trading a few hard punches in close proximity, Belcher was busted open on the top of his head. Although, he didn’t appear worried about the blood as he returned to his stool.

In the second round, Adams continued to let his hands go, landing a crushing right hand to put Belcher down. After making the count, the fight continued, but Belcher touched the canvas again a moment later for a second knockdown. Adams taunted by leaning on the ropes, which would prove to be a premature celebration.

Turning the tides out of nowhere once getting back to his feet, Belcher landed a big punch that knocked Adams to the ground. The champ smiled while on the mat, and made the count. The fight continued into the third.

Belcher didn’t let off the gas, and caught Adams with a hard short uppercut to put him down again. This time, Adams would not beat the count, resulting in a title-winning knockout for Belcher.

Belcher, 38, who also competed in traditional gloved boxing after exiting the UFC, has not tasted defeat since returning to combat sports in 2021. He has now eight straight bouts: four in boxing and four in bareknuckle. Belcher began his pro MMA career in 2004 and made his UFC debut in 2006, where he competed until 2013.

Adams, 37, was attempting to defend his title for the second time, but came up short. He won the championship with a unanimous decision over Joey Beltran, and went on to stop Dillon Cleckler in the second round at BKFC 25.

Story continues

Full results of BKFC 36 include:

Alan Belcher def. Anthony Adams via knockout – Round 3, 0:55

James Lilley def. Bobby Taylor via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 2:00

Kaleb Harris def. Brad Kelly via knockout – Round 1, 0:39

Duke Sensley def. Joseph Creer via unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47)

Dennis Labruzza def. Stephon Reese via knockout – Round 2, 1:24

Tony Jenkins def. Dillon Winemiller via TKO (referee stoppage) – Round 3, 1:25

Bryce Henry def. Brandon Shavers via knockout – Round 4, 1:53

Andrew Angelcor vs. David Bosnick results in unanimous draw (47-47, 47-47, 47-47)

Tyler Sammis def. Cody Schieve via knockout – Round 1, 1:32

Blake Lacaze def. Brett Williams via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 3, 2:00

Brandon Meneses vs. Cody Mitchell results in a majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47)

Michael Manno def. Frankie Shughart via knockout – Round 1, 0:25

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie