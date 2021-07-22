BKFC 19 video: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich weigh-ins and final faceoff

TAMPA, Fla. – Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich had their final fight week faceoff following BKFC 19 weigh-ins on Thursday.

Ahed of their bare-knuckle boxing main event clash, VanZant came in at 129.8 pounds, while Ostovich came in at 129.9.

It’s a rematch that stems from their January 2019 MMA bout when VanZant won by first-round armbar at UFC Fight Night 143. This time, it will be an all-out standup battle as the recently signed Ostovich makes her bareknuckle debut.

Check out the ceremonial weigh-in and full faceoff for the BKFC 19 main event in the video above.