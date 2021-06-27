BKFC 18 video: Hector Lombard swings on Lorenzo Hunt after defeating Joe Riggs for cruiserweight title

The co-main event of BKFC 18 saw two veterans of MMA mix it up in what proved to be a wild contest filled with controversy during and after the fight.

Former Bellator champion and UFC competitor Hector Lombard took on Joe Riggs in the third of four title fights on Saturday night.

The fight itself ended in a controversial fashion as Lombard (3-0 BKFC) held on to Riggs’ (2-1-1 BKFC) shorts while landing a clean punch to the eye. As a result, Riggs could not continue because he said he could only see out of one eye, crowning Lombard the cruiserweight champion by doctor’s stoppage.

After the fight, the drama continued.

Just as Lombard was beginning his post-fight interview, fellow BKFC competitor Lorenzo Hunt entered the ring and approached Lombard. The new champion did not appreciate his space being invaded and threw two hard punches at Hunt.

After the scuffle, there would be no post-fight interview from Lombard and the ring was eventually cleared.

Up-to-the-minute results of BKFC 18 include:

Hector Lombard def. Joe Riggs via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 4, 1:07 *for cruiserweight title Thiago Alves def. Ulysses Diaz via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 3, 5:00 *for middleweight title Luis Palomino def. Tyler Goodjohn via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) *for lightweight title Pearl Gonzalez def. Charisa Sigala via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) Julian Lane def. Jake Bostwick via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 48-45) Jarod Grant def. Travis Thompson via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 4, 0:35 Eddie Hoch def. Bruce Lutchmedial via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) Steve Herelius def. Juan Torres via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) Francisco Ricchi def. Brian Maxwell via TKO – Round 2, 1:25 Montaser Aboughaly def. Luke Parson via knockout – Round 1, 0:34 Famez def. Paul Teague via knockout – Round 1, 0:17 Yosdenis Cedeno def. Alan Arzeno via split decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46) Eduardo Conception def. Gabriel Brown via knockout – Round 1, 0:05



