BJ Thompson Unconscious Following Cardiac Arrest During Kansas City Chiefs Practice: Report

The backup defensive lineman was taken to the hospital after he reportedly suffered a seizure and fell into cardiac arrest at the Chiefs practice facility

Ric Tapia/Getty BJ Thompson #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023

BJ Thompson, a backup defensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, is still unconscious after seizing and going into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on June 6, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

On Thursday evening, the 25-year-old Chiefs player's agent, Chris Turnage told Pelissero, “BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers.”

Thompson reportedly suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting at the Chiefs' training facility on Thursday, June 6. Pelissero was first to report the news.

Pelissero didn't initially identify Thompson as the player when he said the Chiefs had canceled their practice on Thursday. Instead, the initial report only revealed that a backup defensive lineman on the team had suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

After the initial report, a source told the insider that Thompson was in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.

Kevin Terrell/AP BJ Thompson (53) leaves the field after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Multiple sources told Pelissero that the Chiefs' medical staff "immediately" responded to the emergency when Thompson began seizing during a "special teams meeting" at the practice facility on Thursday.

According to a statement on NFL.com, the media availability originally scheduled for Thursday, featuring head coach Andy Reid and select players, has been pushed to Friday, June 7.

Currently, the Chiefs are in OTA offseason practices, which include drills but no contact plays, and will begin their mandatory minicamp on June 11 through June 13, according to CBS.

Thompson's medical emergency comes less than a week after the backup lineman joined teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during the Chiefs' visit to the White House on May 31.

Thompson shared pictures from inside the Washington D.C. landmark and wrote, "Posted at the White House got me feeling like the president," in his caption.

Thompson was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has played in one game for the NFL's back-to-back champs.



