Bj rn Werner details what being drafted to the NFL meant to him and his country

The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) Before the season, oddsmakers set the over-under on the number of wins for the Seattle Seahawks at 5 1/2. Halfway through the season, those who were bullish on the Seahawks have already cashed in, and Seattle is pushing toward the playoffs. ''Sometimes it's good for people to not place expectations on you, to play as the underdog, and I don't know if that'll continue, but it's kind of good for where we are right now,'' Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said.