Bj rn Werner on what being drafted to the NFL meant to him and his country
Guest host and former outside linebacker Bj rn Werner shares what being drafted to the NFL in 2013 meant to him and his country of Germany.
Guest host and former outside linebacker Bj rn Werner shares what being drafted to the NFL in 2013 meant to him and his country of Germany.
After their loss to the Seahawks, the Cardinals are now 23rd in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire.
The midway point of the 2022 season is a great time to check in on the Browns and their 2023 NFL Draft status
In a new court filing, the NFL argues that a group of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers did not establish why their case should be certified as a class action. The league insists the subscribers have proposed “gerrymandered” classes that are “fundamentally inconsistent with their theory of antitrust liability.” In Re: NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” Antitrust Litigation […]
Check out our rundown of NFL Week 10 games from Thursday Night Football through Monday Night Football in the tenth week of the NFL season.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers when he said that the team’s defense “should not have had to go back on the field” after the Buccaneers failed to score on a fourth down with under two minutes left to play in the game. The struggling Rams offense bled [more]
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday officially was introduced as interim head coach of the team on Monday night. There’s a sentence I never dreamed I’d be typing tonight. Something else Saturday likely didn’t dream he’d be doing tonight is figuring out the identity of the person wo will call the offensive plays for the Colts [more]
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Though it's not the most thrilling week on the waiver wire, Denny Carter highlights players to add before they go off in their respective offenses. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith made five tackles in his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level. To put that in perspective, we’ve come up with a list of history’s greatest quarterbacks as a comparison. Each week, ...
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.