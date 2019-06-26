UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn caught on video allegedly attacking strip club bouncer

B.J. Penn had a rough Monday night. (Getty Images)

UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn is winless since 2010 as he attempts to continue a career that seems all but over. His story didn’t get much better after TMZ acquired an alleged video of him grappling with a strip club bouncer.

Per TMZ, Penn was being escorted out of Club Femme Nu in Honolulu, Hawaii, around midnight Monday after acting “very drunk.” On his way out, he allegedly attacked a bouncer and wrestled him to the ground.

Penn reportedly refused to release the bouncer, allegedly shoving his forearm into the man’s throat at one point.

Penn reportedly left the scene by the time multiple police cars arrived. It’s unclear if the police are still pursuing him.

The 40-year-old Penn entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015 after a career that saw him win the UFC lightweight and welterweight belts. Despite playing an important part in UFC history earlier in his career, Penn is winless in eight fights since 2010.

Getting into a fight with a strip club bouncer also ranks relatively low in Penn’s personal troubles this year, as he has also been accused of abusing his long-time partner in front of their children and threatening a neighbor with a machete over a trespassing dispute.

