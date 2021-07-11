BJ Payne discusses Gaston Moore transferring from UCF to Tennessee

UCF quarterback Gaston Moore has transferred to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback is from Hilton Head High School in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

As a freshman in 2020 at UCF, Moore worked with the Knights’ scout team.

He played for head coach BJ Payne at Hilton Head. Payne discussed Moore transferring to Tennessee.

“He was kind of a late bloomer as far as total development as a quarterback,” Payne told Vols Wire of Moore. “His senior year he blossomed. It is one of those things now, recruiting goes earlier and earlier with kids, so it is really hard to have a great senior year and get opportunities.

“He went to UCF and loved the system and loved the coaching staff. They loved him as well. When the new transition came in, we had talked about it, and Gaston is a true sit in the pocket and spin it type guy. He runs well enough to keep you honest, but he can just flat spin it. I think it’s going to be great.”

Payne mentioned Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh recruited Moore previously.

“He was originally recruited by Golesh at Iowa State as a PWO,” Payne said of Moore. “Golesh went to UCF and that is how the UCF thing happened.”

Golesh served as Iowa State’s tight ends coach from 2016-19.