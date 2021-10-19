BJ McLeod Motorsports taps Nick Sanchez for Xfinity Series debut in 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that full-time ARCA Menards Series driver Nick Sanchez will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut with team owner BJ McLeod for several races in 2022.

A member of NASCAR‘s Drive for Diversity program, Sanchez is making the leap up into the NXS after finishing his first full-time year of racing in the ARCA Menards Series where he‘s earned eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the 2021 season.

“We are excited to have Nick make his Xfinity Series debut with our team,” said team owner BJ McLeod. “Nick has proven himself behind the wheel in the ARCA Series and he has the drive to make the next step in the Xfinity Series.”

“The significance of this next step is very meaningful for me,” said Nick Sanchez. “It‘ll obviously be my first time participating in one of the top three series of NASCAR, which is something I‘ve always dreamed of ever since I started racing. Since the day I first met BJ, we‘ve always been on the same page. We both share the same collective goals for next year and I feel he and his team have made significant strides in performance each year they‘ve been in the series. My main goal next year is to learn and get the most out of the car’s performance, hopefully yielding some good finishes for myself and the team.”

Additional details regarding race schedule and partners for Sanchez will be announced in the near future.