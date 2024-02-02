BJ Freeman comes up clutch as UWM picks up a much-needed win

Panthers guard BJ Freeman (10), shown in a game earlier this season, hit several big buckets down the stretch to lead UWM to a comeback victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

This was the type of defensive effort Bart Lundy was hoping to see.

It was the result he and the UW-Milwaukee Panthers wanted, too.

The Panthers delivered one of their best showings on defense of the season and BJ Freeman took over in a late rally for a 68-65 win on the road over Purdue-Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

Milwaukee improved to 11-11 overall and 6-5 in conference play, keeping alive its hopes of a top four seed in the conference tournament, which would bring with it a first-round bye and one home game. A top five seed would still ensure a bye.

Despite leading for most of the night, the Panthers found themselves trailing 65-59 with just under three minutes to play. It was then that Freeman took over.

Freeman buried a three to cut the deficit to three, then scored on a dunk to draw within one with still two minutes to go. He gave the Panthers the lead with a pair of free throws with 33 seconds left, elevating his total to 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field.

It was Milwaukee's defense that was just as crucial down the stretch.

The Panthers forced two missed shots in the final 12 seconds, the second of which was rebounded by Faizon Fields with 1.3 seconds remaining. Fields hit both free throws to ice the game, but had defensive contributions that were just as key, including a block in the final minute just before Freeman gave UWM the lead.

The Mastodons shot just 31.9% from the field, the lowest percentage allowed by the Panthers all season.

Langston Wilson was the only other Panther to join Freeman in double digits with 11 points.

