The bizarre story of when Terry Bradshaw became Tom Brady

On this date in 1983, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history checked into a Louisiana hospital using an assumed name.

File this one under the category of strangest of strange coincidences. According to a newspaper article from 1983 shared on Twitter, former Pittsburgh Steelers legend once checked into a hospital for minor elbow surgery under the alias Tom Brady.

Yep, you read that right. Bradshaw went to a Louisiana hospital nearly 40 years ago for surgery and he could have selected any name he wanted to in order to stay anonymous. But he opted for the name of the Steelers arch-enemy of the last two decades.

