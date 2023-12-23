Bizarre interaction between Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor steals show in Saudi Arabia

Organisers did not miss a trick by seating Cristiano Ronaldo (right) next to Conor McGregor (left) - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Anyone seated next to an obtuse uncle or interfering in-law this Christmas Day will sympathise with Cristiano Ronaldo, who found himself subjected to Conor McGregor’s ringside jabbering at heavyweight boxing’s Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Organisers did not miss a trick by sitting the Mixed Martial Arts legend with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who now plies his trade for Saudi football team Al-Nassr. That is of course, apart from ensuring McGregor’s first name was spelt correctly with an added ‘n’ for good measure.

It soon became apparent the pair’s exchange of conversation was far from even, with the Irishman keen to pass on pearls of fight game wisdom to Ronaldo such as: “It’s a small ring!”

UNREAL SCENES! 🤩



'Who's winning this one?!'



Conor McGregor chops it up with Cristiano Ronaldo and compares watches ⌚ 😅



Watch #DayOfReckoning LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/xn85V5NLHU pic.twitter.com/8xBdJbUNlz — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player initially looked like he would rather be anywhere else, although he finally cracked a smile as McGregor’s stream of consciousness analysis came to a close.

In keeping with his reputation for good taste and subtlety, McGregor then grabbed Ronaldo by the wrist in an apparent attempt to compare designer watches.

The seating plan in Riyadh could throw up further entertainment, with rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren also scheduled to rub shoulders.

In what is an unprecedented bill, heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, although not facing each other, will take centre stage. Following the rearrangement of the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, Hearn and Warren put their differences aside to organise Saturday night’s ‘historic’ series of bouts.

Joshua faces Otto Wallin in Saudi, and is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2023, having already beaten Jermaine Franklin Jnr by unanimous decision in April before sealing a seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius in August to earn a 26th professional career victory. Wilder fights Joseph Parker, and there is the prospect of a date between Joshua and Wilder if both triumph.