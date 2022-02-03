Bizarre Finish For U.S. Women's Hockey Team Adds Time, Goal After Game Ended originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s ain’t over ’til it’s over. But for the U.S. women’s hockey team on Thursday, it wasn’t over even after it was over.

After the final seconds ticked off the clock, the final horn sounded and the U.S. began celebrating what was believed to be a 5-1 victory over Finland in the preliminary round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, a goal was awarded to Finland and time was added to the clock.

It was determined that a shot taken by Finland’s Susanna Tapani with 2:20 remaining in the third period that appeared to hit the post had actually deflected off the camera positioned inside the net, causing the puck to quickly bounce out of the goal. Play continued at the time, but after a subsequent review it was ruled a goal.

The review, however, wasn’t announced until the next stoppage in play, which didn’t occur until the final buzzer sounded.

Another 2:20 was added to the clock, the score was changed to 5-2, and the two teams returned to the ice to finish a game that was already thought to be over.

No further goals were scored, and when the clock struck zeroes for the second time in the final period, the U.S. left the ice with a 5-2 victory.

But what would have happened had a goal been scored during the original 2:20? It wouldn’t have counted, Tapani’s goal would have been added during the stoppage and the clock would have reset to 2:20.