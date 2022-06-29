Bizarre broken bat freezes Javier Baez, gifts Evan Longoria odd hit

Bizarre broken bat freezes Tigers' Baez, gifts Longoria odd hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

You never know what you’re going to see at the ballpark on any given day.

During the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s Giants game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, Evan Longoria, batting with runners on first and second and one out, shattered his bat while hitting a grounder to shortstop.

On what normally could have been a double play, or at least one out, Longoria was able to reach safely when the barrel of the broken bat flew right at Tigers shortstop Javier Baez, making it unable for him to complete the play.

Baez even stepped on the bat at the end in a last-gasp effort to get off a throw.

"Unbelievable. I don't know if I've ever seen that," Giants color commentator Mike Krukow said.

"I have not ever seen that before," play-by-play man Duane Kuiper responded.

The single loaded the bases for the Giants with just one out, but they were unable to score.

Detroit went on to beat the Giants 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

