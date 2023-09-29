Bixby football machine still storming through Class 6A-I as it searches for an identity

MOORE — New names, new faces, but the same level of excellence.

The Bixby prep football juggernaut rolled into Moore Thursday night and showed that despite significant graduation losses – especially on offense – from last season’s Class 6A-I state championship team, the Spartans have every intention of putting up lots of points and being in the title hunt this season, as well.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said after the top-ranked Spartans blanked Southmoore, 66-0, in a District 1 game at Moore Schools Stadium. “We’re not 100-percent sure what our identity is. I would say, although we do run the quarterback quite a bit, our quarterback run-scheme is quite a bit different this year. … I would also say, probably, we throw the ball a little bit more (than last year.)”

If Bixby (5-0, 2-0 District 2) has yet to figure things out offensively, watch out when it does. Through five games, the Spartans have piled up a whopping 304 points. By halftime against Southmoore (0-5, 0-2), Bixby had totaled seven touchdowns and led, 52-0.

“Our O-line is crazy good,” Bixby sophomore tight end Cord Nolan said. “I love working with them. They always help me out as I am not the biggest guy there on the line working blocks with them. Our wide receivers and quarterbacks, their chemistry is finally coming along. It came along early in the season, so just seeing all that grow and all that will get even better throughout the season.”

Nolan – the heir apparent to University of Arkansas freshman Luke Hasz – has collected 10 receptions for 267 yards this season, an average of 26.7 yards per catch with a team-high four touchdown receptions.

“Cord’s excellent,” Montgomery said. “He’s had big games the last couple of weeks. … He plays defense, as well, is an excellent leader and doesn’t look like your typical sophomore.”

At tailback, senior Jett Turner has replaced last year’s tailback Jersey Robb, who will wrestle at Oklahoma State this winter. To replace the immense production (nearly 3,000 total yards and 46 scores) of last season’s starting quarterback Connor Kirby, Bixby has summoned younger brother Carson Kirby, a sophomore, for nearly a 50-50 split in playing time with senior Clay Peters.

Each have their niche.

“Clay is a better runner than Carson, and I would say that is the biggest difference,” Montgomery said. “Clay has been real efficient throwing the ball and has done really well. He throws it extremely well, too.”

Kirby has thrown for 772 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, including 111 and three scores against Southmoore.

“My brother did it last year, so he taught me a lot of things,” Kirby said. “With Clay, it is just so easy because we work so well together and we have all that chemistry. We just get it done super efficient.”

Efficient is a word that definitely applies to Peters. After a perfect 6-for-6 passing night for 55 yards and a touchdown, the senior is completing a robust 86 percent of his passes with four scores.

“To top that, our coaches do a good job of repping it in practice,” Peters said. “When we get to games, it is easy.”

And while Bixby continues to make its success look easy, the ability to close out its time at the 6A-II level with four state titles in a row (2018-21), then add a fifth last year in its first season at in 6A-I, is a testament to the Spartans’ legendary strength and conditioning program.

“We get them in in-school strength and conditioning now,” Montgomery said. “We started getting them a couple years ago in seventh grade. Before that, it was eighth. And of course, all the elementary school kids train with us and everything in the summer.

"So, for our kids now, we have been doing it so long, it is just kind of what they do. They know that tomorrow morning, at 7:50, the ones that have ‘zero hour’ are going to be in there squatting heavy and they know that. Even though we are going to be getting back late tonight and those things. It is just what we do. And so, it’s a process. There were a few that weren’t bought in early on and every year, there are fewer and fewer of those guys.”

Bixby’s power is evident not only in returning offensive linemen like seniors Brody Duffel and Evan McClure, but within its defensive line and linebackers. After allowing a total of 34 points in their first two games, the Spartans have surrendered just nine in the three games since.

In the shutout of Southmoore, the Sabercats managed just 87 yards of total offense.

“Everybody is committed,” said Nolan, who also plays linebacker. Everybody wants the same thing, which is the end goal. A championship. … We all just want the same thing and love each other and love working hard for each other.”

Bixby will continue district play with a home game Oct. 6 against Enid.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Bixby routs Southmoore in OSSAA Week 5