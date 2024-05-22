'Bittersweet': Diamond seniors going to be missed by coach Parrish

May 21—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Diamond softball head coach Kelsey Parrish said on Monday she wasn't ready for it to end.

Twenty-four hours later, the season was over and her team was hoisting the Class 2 MSHSAA state championship trophy. What she wasn't ready to see end was the careers of her two seniors, Caitlyn Suhrie and Grace Frazier.

Suhrie explained those feelings right after the 8-5 championship victory over Kennett on Tuesday.

"It's bittersweet. It really is. Me and both of the coaches live pretty close to each other, so it's not like I won't see them again, but it's a great moment," Suhrie said.

Suhrie and Frazier have played on the softball field with one another for all four years in high school. They won 114 games together in the black and yellow uniforms with "Diamond" across their chest. They claimed two state titles — the first as sophomores — and are both going on to play at the collegiate level.

Suhrie will be at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, next year playing softball, while Frazier is attending Missouri Southern State University to play on Ronnie Ressel's women's basketball team.

"Those two girls are gold. But if you have to be done, this is the way to do it," Parrish said.

It was a bit of a dramatic ending as Diamond faced a 5-3 deficit in the final inning. The 2024 season was hanging in the balance. But Parrish says her players never give up and play to the final out and that "paid off in a big way today."

It did indeed, as the Wildcats secured the trophy Tuesday in Springfield.

The game ended with Suhrie striking out two batters and Frazier catching a pop up in foul territory. The senior duo recorded the last three outs all by themselves.

"It means the world to Diamond. Not just our players," Frazier said. "It's emotional because of Caitlyn. ... It's our last softball game together."

With only two players graduating from this 38-win team, Diamond may not be done with this recent run of success.

Freshman Taelyn Reeder logged the second-most innings pitched on the team behind Suhrie. Junior Lauren Turner locked down the shortstop position and pitched the third-most innings. Junior Sara Roszell pitched some and played in right field. Sophomores Talyn Daniels and Marissa DeJager played first and third base, respectively. Junior Kabrie Parmley played in left field.

The only positions to replace are Frazier's spot at catcher and the spot in center field, which Suhrie also played. There will be three pitchers returning.

"I hope we're here again next year. ... We're trying to make the future generations hungry as well," Parrish said.

The future generations were in attendance Monday and Tuesday to watch the Wildcats win the state title.