Bitter LA sports writer calls Oregon all "hype," promptly gets owned

The Oregon Ducks are Rose Bowl champions, but not everyone is excited about it.

Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times was one of them and took to Twitter to voice his displeasure Thursday morning.

The Oregon hype is just that. Hype. USC and UCLA will be just fine. A degree matters. Living in L.A. matters. Playing in L.A. matters. I'm not buying the hype. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 2, 2020

Members of the Oregon football team, both past and present jumped on the tweet.

We 2 days into the new year and you already hating? Goodness Eric. May God bless you https://t.co/7KPQmvB1aD — Jevón Holland (@HollywoodVon) January 2, 2020

Them Roses smell good though Lil homie! https://t.co/FBSV0ACGEz — Nick Pickett (@NLMBNICC) January 2, 2020

Some people simply pointed out the facts to Sondheimer.

Total W's 2010-19

1. Oregon, 101

3. USC, 86

7. UCLA, 64

Bowl Record in Pac-12 Era

2. Oregon 6-3

7. USC, 3-4

9. UCLA, 2-4

12-Win 🏈 Seasons in Last 20 Years

5-Oregon (2019)

4-USC (2008)

UCLA 0

Winning % in Pac-12 Era

1. Oregon, 74.0%

3. USC, 66.1%

7. UCLA, 51.7%





























— GoDucks.net (@GoDucksnet) January 2, 2020

Everyone is entitled to a opinion... opinion must be justified with facts... this tweet is just HATE. #Go_Ducks pic.twitter.com/8ZATQ6ZAoI — Akili Smith (@akili_smith) January 2, 2020

Even Sondheimer's colleague Bill Plashke is impressed by Oregon's dominance over the LA schools...

The clear message of green confetti-strewn Rose Bowl field: Oregon football runs L.A. https://t.co/oXytwTgTxx — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) January 2, 2020





As the local programs struggle, the Ducks are soaring. As the locals' recruiting rankings stall or drop, the Ducks continue to take players from underneath their out-of-joint nose, building that rare Pac-12 Conference team that could actually outmuscle a Big Ten Conference hulk.

The Califlock is real! Oregon continues to own the recruiting territory of Southern California. Once a shock to get De'Anthony Thomas in 2012, recruits are flocking in droves to come to Oregon. WR Kris Hutson, ILB Justin Flowe, ATH Jaden Navarrette, S Jared Greenfield, SDE Jake Shipley are all Souther California recruits who signed with Oregon on early signing day in December. Devon Williams is tranferring from USC to Oregon. Last year's class brought in Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mycah Pittman, Mase Funa, Sean Dollars, Keyon Ware-Hudson... Troy and Travis Dye... and the list goes on.

Oregon corner Thomas Graham summarizes the exodus from California pretty well.

Thomas Graham, Jr. to California recruits...



"Get away from home, get out of trouble, get away from all the distractions, grow as a player and a man, become a Duck, and I promise you won't regret your decision."



— Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) January 2, 2020

Sure, LA has better weather. It has more grandeur with its bright lights, big city feel... but, Los Angeles starts with one thing... a big L.

Bitter LA sports writer calls Oregon all "hype," promptly gets owned originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest