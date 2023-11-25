Is ‘the bitter end’ looming for Indiana football coach Tom Allen after Purdue loss?

WEST LAFAYETTE — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson sat in on football coach Tom Allen’s post-game press conference as he typically does on Saturday in the cramped media work room in the south end zone of Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Hoosiers lost 35-31 after giving up a go-ahead with 2:39 to go and leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Dolson looked to the ground with a pained expression on his face when Allen was pointedly asked, “are you concerned about your job security?”

"That's out of my hands,” Allen said, the soft-spoken gravelly tone he always has after games.

The loss dropped Allen’s overall record to 33-49 (18-43 in the Big Ten) with a 3-25 record in the conference over the last three seasons. Vanderbilt is the only Power Five school with fewer conference wins (two) and wins against Power Five opponents (two) than the Hoosiers during that stretch.

Dolson now has a tough decision to make — one that’s expected to be made in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to sources with knowledge of the situation — about Allen’s future given the steep financial burden of parting ways with the coach.

Allen is owed a $20.8 million buyout if he’s fire before Dec. 1, 2024.

The coach tried to look forward, but the words about getting back to work on Sunday recruiting his own players were delivered with less conviction than when he spoke about the emotional toll of giving up a lead in the final minutes of three straight games.

“It’s disappointing,” Allen said, cutting himself off. “Disappointing is not the right word, it's devastating.”

The frustration of that was easy to see for IU’s players as well after the the Hoosiers came up short on a fourth-and-1 at Purdue’s 35-yard line with 1:20 to go. They failed to extend the drive with 1-yard to go two straight times.

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby slammed his helmet down on the bench — he also slammed the bright red sideline phone down after a brief conversation with the coaches in the booth — while veteran offensive lineman Khalil Benson got in a heated shooting match with a team staffer.

Running back Josh Henderson stepped in to play peacemaker while Purdue fans reveled in the moment.

Once the game ended, Allen ran out to midfield for a quick handshake with first-year Purdue coach Ryan Walters. He started to jog to the locker room, but stopped himself and took in the field one more time as his players slowly marched by.

It was only for a few seconds, but his emotions were plain for all to see.

"Our guys were battling and fighting," Allen said, "to the bitter end."

