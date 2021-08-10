BitMex agrees to pay $100 million to settle CFTC and FinCEN charges

BitMex, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle charges by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that it unlawfully operated in the United States.

Why it matters: U.S. regulators are cracking down on the cryptocurrency industry as new innovations like derivatives exchanges, "decentralized finance" protocols and others boom.

Of note: The announcement did not address the criminal charges filed by the U.S. Justice department against ex-CEO Arthur Hayes and other executives.

