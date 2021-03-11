Bit of normalcy ends wild winter sports ride

Mar. 11—They made it, in a sense. They got to Mohegan Sun Arena. They got to a place they weren't guaranteed to ever see.

Today at 3 p.m., No. 1 seed Susquehanna will tip off against No. 2 Forest City in the District 2 girls basketball championship game at the arena in the first of 11 title tilts this weekend. It's easily the biggest weekend of the year for high school hoops, traditionally; the culmination of a season's worth of ups and downs.

Usually, it could be called a celebration hosted by the area's best basketball teams. But I'd stop short of labeling it that in this particular year. The celebration feels more like an accomplishment, and some of the area's best teams are sitting at home, the victims more of health than a capable opponent.

Ever see one of those videos of a marathon runner stumbling toward the finish line, a few hundred feet away from the stripe, but fighting hard as he or she can against a body starting to quit? That's what the area's winter sports season was like. A total slog just to get close to the end.

Many high school sports programs in the Lackawanna League and Wyoming Valley Conference were forced to either pause team activities or shut down seasons altogether because of COVID-19 outbreaks and protocols, and that will be felt this weekend.

Four-time defending District 2 Class 2A champion Holy Cross won't be in the boys final. Nor will the perennial state powerhouse Dunmore girls be in a title game. The potential Dunmore vs. Scranton Prep matchup in tonight's 4A girls final would have been one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend. But both were among the teams COVID-19 protocols stopped in their tracks, and they weren't alone. Some top swimmers had to pull out of the swimming championships. So did a few really good wrestlers.

It's all going to lead to questions about what could have been done differently to ensure fewer outbreaks or allow every student-athlete and the best teams to avoid having seasons ended by something that didn't happen at the hands of an opponent.

But all those questions should be answered the same way: Nothing could have been done differently.

This was the cost of hosting sports, during a pandemic. The only way to avoid payment was to not have sports.

A persistent Times-Tribune subscriber has contacted the sports department often over the last several weeks with an observation that is going to seem by some to be nit-picking and by others to be quite on-point for our troubling times: The sports pages are loaded with photographs of local athletes not wearing protective face coverings properly.

A quick search through the archives shows this reader is correct. From Jan. 20, when the Lackawanna League ramped up its winter sports schedules, through Wednesday, the paper published 50 sports sections. On 28 front pages, there was a photo of a local high school or college athlete taking a shot or wrestling an opponent with a mask not covering both the player's nose and mouth. That's not counting feature portraits or, for obvious reasons, swimmers.

A similar seach of The Citizens' Voice archives from the same time frame results in 25 front pages with photos of face coverings worn improperly or not at all during game action.

Is that a big deal? Technically, I suppose. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association doesn't have a universal mask rule, but the Pennsylvania Department of Health does. At least on paper, the PIAA insists following all health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines is a contingency for playing.

But, how do you expect anyone in the heat of competition to make sure those masks are on properly with every sprint up the court, with every leap, with every dive to the floor? It's an impossibility.

One of those photos stood out: A March 4 shot of University of Scranton guard and former Scranton Prep star Logan Bailey soaring to the hoop. Eyes agape. Veins in his arm bulging. Shorts ruffling. The ball just about ready to leave his left hand for a layup during the Royals' double-overtime win over Catholic University in the Landmark Conference semifinals.

As he leapt, his mask drooped down toward his bottom lip. One shutter click captured that one millisecond in history. What it didn't is what could only be seen in person: Bailey landing, turning up court, and adjusting his mask to ensure it was on properly.

That moment is more fitting of the fight against this pandemic than anything. These generally aren't athletes flaunting the rules. They're ones trying their best to follow them.

There were no hard-and-fast ways to play sports that guaranteed the virus wouldn't spread. Rules gave way to good intentions, with the tangible misfortune of doing nothing weighed against the potential cost of trying.

Bringing up the mask-wearing issue isn't meant to make assumptions, because who knows how much of the virus' spread happened during athletic competition, if any? It's to point out the delicate balance between what officials were trying to do and what legitimately could be done.

Risk existed, and because of that we got what we realistically should have expected: The vast majority of student-athletes played high school sports and complete their seasons, while a handful of others contracted COVID-19 or had seasons ended prematurely by contact tracing.

Don't know now if that's a good balance, or if we ever will. But we have championship basketball at the arena this weekend, starting tonight. We have games that serve as examples of what everyone had to go through to get here.

We have symbol of what can be overcome. We have a reminder that the light at the end of the tunnel is growing ever brighter.

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on Twitter @DonnieCollinsTT.

