Bit of normalcy ends wild winter sports ride

Donnie Collins, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·5 min read

Mar. 11—They made it, in a sense. They got to Mohegan Sun Arena. They got to a place they weren't guaranteed to ever see.

Today at 3 p.m., No. 1 seed Susquehanna will tip off against No. 2 Forest City in the District 2 girls basketball championship game at the arena in the first of 11 title tilts this weekend. It's easily the biggest weekend of the year for high school hoops, traditionally; the culmination of a season's worth of ups and downs.

Usually, it could be called a celebration hosted by the area's best basketball teams. But I'd stop short of labeling it that in this particular year. The celebration feels more like an accomplishment, and some of the area's best teams are sitting at home, the victims more of health than a capable opponent.

Ever see one of those videos of a marathon runner stumbling toward the finish line, a few hundred feet away from the stripe, but fighting hard as he or she can against a body starting to quit? That's what the area's winter sports season was like. A total slog just to get close to the end.

Many high school sports programs in the Lackawanna League and Wyoming Valley Conference were forced to either pause team activities or shut down seasons altogether because of COVID-19 outbreaks and protocols, and that will be felt this weekend.

Four-time defending District 2 Class 2A champion Holy Cross won't be in the boys final. Nor will the perennial state powerhouse Dunmore girls be in a title game. The potential Dunmore vs. Scranton Prep matchup in tonight's 4A girls final would have been one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend. But both were among the teams COVID-19 protocols stopped in their tracks, and they weren't alone. Some top swimmers had to pull out of the swimming championships. So did a few really good wrestlers.

It's all going to lead to questions about what could have been done differently to ensure fewer outbreaks or allow every student-athlete and the best teams to avoid having seasons ended by something that didn't happen at the hands of an opponent.

But all those questions should be answered the same way: Nothing could have been done differently.

This was the cost of hosting sports, during a pandemic. The only way to avoid payment was to not have sports.

A persistent Times-Tribune subscriber has contacted the sports department often over the last several weeks with an observation that is going to seem by some to be nit-picking and by others to be quite on-point for our troubling times: The sports pages are loaded with photographs of local athletes not wearing protective face coverings properly.

A quick search through the archives shows this reader is correct. From Jan. 20, when the Lackawanna League ramped up its winter sports schedules, through Wednesday, the paper published 50 sports sections. On 28 front pages, there was a photo of a local high school or college athlete taking a shot or wrestling an opponent with a mask not covering both the player's nose and mouth. That's not counting feature portraits or, for obvious reasons, swimmers.

A similar seach of The Citizens' Voice archives from the same time frame results in 25 front pages with photos of face coverings worn improperly or not at all during game action.

Is that a big deal? Technically, I suppose. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association doesn't have a universal mask rule, but the Pennsylvania Department of Health does. At least on paper, the PIAA insists following all health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines is a contingency for playing.

But, how do you expect anyone in the heat of competition to make sure those masks are on properly with every sprint up the court, with every leap, with every dive to the floor? It's an impossibility.

One of those photos stood out: A March 4 shot of University of Scranton guard and former Scranton Prep star Logan Bailey soaring to the hoop. Eyes agape. Veins in his arm bulging. Shorts ruffling. The ball just about ready to leave his left hand for a layup during the Royals' double-overtime win over Catholic University in the Landmark Conference semifinals.

As he leapt, his mask drooped down toward his bottom lip. One shutter click captured that one millisecond in history. What it didn't is what could only be seen in person: Bailey landing, turning up court, and adjusting his mask to ensure it was on properly.

That moment is more fitting of the fight against this pandemic than anything. These generally aren't athletes flaunting the rules. They're ones trying their best to follow them.

There were no hard-and-fast ways to play sports that guaranteed the virus wouldn't spread. Rules gave way to good intentions, with the tangible misfortune of doing nothing weighed against the potential cost of trying.

Bringing up the mask-wearing issue isn't meant to make assumptions, because who knows how much of the virus' spread happened during athletic competition, if any? It's to point out the delicate balance between what officials were trying to do and what legitimately could be done.

Risk existed, and because of that we got what we realistically should have expected: The vast majority of student-athletes played high school sports and complete their seasons, while a handful of others contracted COVID-19 or had seasons ended prematurely by contact tracing.

Don't know now if that's a good balance, or if we ever will. But we have championship basketball at the arena this weekend, starting tonight. We have games that serve as examples of what everyone had to go through to get here.

We have symbol of what can be overcome. We have a reminder that the light at the end of the tunnel is growing ever brighter.

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on Twitter @DonnieCollinsTT.

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@DonnieCollinsTT;

@PennStateTT

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Fantasy Hockey Week 8 Advice

    Here's our latest fantasy hockey advice, updates, and notes.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Carmelo Anthony believes winning the Dunk Contest will push Anfernee Simons towards Second Half breakout

    Melo was also extremely proud of his young teammate...

  • Osaka's sister Mari retires, saying she 'didn't enjoy' tennis

    Mari Osaka, the elder sister of four-time major-winner Naomi Osaka, has retired from tennis at the age of 24, explaining "it was a journey which I didn't enjoy".

  • Observations: Notre Dame Blown Out By North Carolina In ACC Tournament

    Notre Dame’s stay in Greensboro, N.C. for the ACC tournament ended after two games with a 101-59 loss Wednesday.

  • Quinton Jefferson responds to Buffalo Bills cut

    What DT Quinton Jefferson had to say about being cut by the Buffalo Bills.

  • Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX Series reveals 2021 body three months before debut

    The new body of the Superstar Racing Experience car was shaken down by part-owner Ray Evernham and Ken Schrader ahead of its reveal earlier this week.

  • Potential landing spots for Chargers TE Hunter Henry

    If the Los Angeles Chargers can't agree to terms with Hunter Henry, where might he end up?

  • NFL releases Pittsburgh Steelers’ fifth-year option price tags

    Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds qualify for the NFL's fifth-year option in 2022. If exercised, the deadline is May 3.

  • What does NFL’s $182.5 million salary cap mean for the Chiefs?

    Brett Veach and the Chiefs have a lot of work to do with the new salary cap number.

  • Russell Wilson blamed for starting Seahawks drama by former Seahawks teammate

    Is Russ in the wrong for the drama between him and the Seahawks? A couple of former NFL players think so.

  • Five-goal Man City overcome 'incredible' penalty call to beat Southampton

    Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised his players' powers of recovery to beat Southampton 5-2 despite being denied a blatant penalty when the game was delicately poised at 1-1.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth gets incredible speech from young fan during Players practice round

    This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.

  • NBA: No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver

    With last year's season held in a quarantine bubble in Orlando and the current campaign being played in mostly empty arenas, Silver said the resumption of international games will be on hold until at least the 2022-23 season. "First of all, no plans yet to travel for next season," said Silver, talking ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game in Atlanta.

  • Dak secures the bag, Hurts looks to start and more

    Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!