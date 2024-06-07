'A bit early' to take Branthwaite to Euros - Southgate

[PA Media]

England manager Gareth Southgate believes it was "a bit early" to call up Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite for Euro 2024.

Branthwaite had been a mainstay in Sean Dyche's defence throughout the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, featuring in 35 games and helping them stay up despite an eight-point deduction.

The 21-year-old received his first senior call-up in March and made his senior debut in Monday's friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Southgate said: "I think it is a bit early for Jarrad. He has had a fabulous season and it was good to get him on the other night.

"Of course, in an ideal world, you would like lots of left-footers. But, to put him ahead of the others, I don't think that would have been the right call at this stage.

"That is why we have taken what I think is a risk at left-back with Luke [Shaw], but I think that is a risk worth taking."