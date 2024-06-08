Bismarck Reps ruin Dickinson's day with two-game sweep

Jun. 8—DICKINSON — It's been a turbulent beginning to the Dickinson American Legion Volunteers' 2024 summer season, and things didn't get easier on Friday, June 7 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark as the hosts fell in a two-game sweep to the Bismarck Reps, 11-8 in the opener before being 1-hit in the nightcap, 16-0. The Vols got off to a good start in Game 1, scoring 2 runs to open the festivities, but with the Reps responding with 2 runs in the top of the second the night cascaded down from there.

The opening inning saw leadoff walks to catcher Jordan Ham and first-baseman Easton Hugelan before a Jake Baillet single that loaded the bases for shortstop Cameron Wolf, who whopped a single to center-field and plated Ham and Hugelan to help the Volunteers gain the early lead.

But the Reps rapped-out 8 unanswered runs from there and ran 3 more across the dish before Dickinson mounted a comeback effort in the bottom of the sixth, as third-baseman Parker Sayler walked and Jace Jaeger singled him into scoring-position at third. Right-fielder Trey Campbell roped an RBI single to score Sayler and sent Jaeger to third before Jaeger scored on a passed-ball and the same play allowed Campbell to take second, and heads-up baserunning helped Campbell across the dish on a pickoff play at first to close the gap to 11-5.

The Volunteers kept the Reps scoreless in the top of the seventh, and they took advantage of the overlap with a 3-run bottom of the frame with a walk to Emerson Simnioniw and a single from Damien Freebug. Jaeger singled home Simnioniw and Hugelan doubled home Freeburg and Jaeger, but the result ended up at 11-8 despite the late rally.

Balliet ended-up at 2-for-5 in the opener and Wolf batted 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, while designated-hitter Jaeger paced the Volunteers on 3-of-4 hitting with 2 runs and an RBI.

Next-up for the Vols will be a trip back to Bismarck to play the Senators on Tuesday, June 11 at Haaland Field with games starting at 4: 30 p.m. MDT.

