Bismack Biyombo taking rookie LaMelo Ball under his wing during preseason

Bismack Biyombo recalls entering the league a decade ago as a 19-year old, fresh off a season in Spain’s professional league. Back then, the Congolese big man gravitated toward veterans Boris Diaw and DeSagana Diop, a connection at least partially formed out of their ability to speak French.

Nearly 10 years later, Biyombo is making sure the Hornets rookie are getting the same kind of welcome that he once received. One particular player, though, has so far gotten the lion’s share of his focus, at least publicly, in LaMelo Ball.

Head coach James Borrego has noticed them in practice, in games, in the film room. While he’s huddled with the team or breaking down film or diagramming a play, Biyombo has an arm around Ball, answering questions from the inquisitive Ball.

“I love what I’m seeing, the partnership there, the mentorship,” Borrego said. “That’s huge for LaMelo, his growth, but he’s very engaging. He wants it. He loves that connection with his teammates, with his coaches. Obviously, (Biyombo) is one of those guys that’s willing to embrace that role and mentor a young player like this. It’s a great relationship. I get a kick watching them from afar.”

During the team’s first two preseason games, Biyombo could be seen on the sideline talking to Ball during timeouts or on the bench. He laughs when asked about the interactions, unaware that that people were watching him.

“I think it’s just being able to help him because I came in at the age he is and he’s a very good listener,” Biyombo said. “He asks a lot of questions. (The rookies are) good listeners. They listen. The only thing we can do is try to get better each and every game as a team and they’re helping me, as well, to get better. It’s a family and we continue to grow.”

Ball has been a receptive player through his fist weeks in the NBA, eager to ask questions and make connections with teammates on and off the court.

“It’s definitely amazing having somebody look out for you like a big brother,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

Biyombo said Ball’s willingness to learn stems from having already spent a year playing professionally in the NBL, opening him up to the wife of a professional.

“To be honest, for him…being able to be a professional athlete at an early age,” he said, “that helps a lot because…you learn faster which is what happened to me and a lot of guys that come from Europa or overseas because you are a professional athlete. You’re treated like a pro and live like a pro. So, he got to learn that at an early age and I think helped him a lot as he comes into the league, adjusting and blending in with the NBA style of playing.”

It’s not an unfamiliar role for Biyombo to serve as a mentor. He was largely brought back to the Hornets late this off-season with that role in mind. It was also a duty he undertook last season with Malik Monk.

With Ball, along with the other rookies, he views his ability to be a mentor as an appealing aspect of being on the team.

“I’ve always felt comfortable enough to be around guys and talking to guys,” Biyombo said. “To me, it’s a fun process. Not only push to get better yourself but you help people around you be better, I think that’s what leadership is about. You can’t just focus on yourself to get better. You have to help other people be better as well and we have great rookies, man.

“We have great rookies. I’m really excited for them. This is going to be a fun year for all of us.”