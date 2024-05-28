Bismack Biyombo report card: Veteran center played minimal role for OKC Thunder

Editor’s note: Over the next three weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Bismack Biyombo.

The Thunder signed Bismack Biyombo in February as an end-of-the-bench big man whose services weren’t ultimately needed.

Biyombo played in 10 games, totaling 73 minutes. He did not appear in the playoffs.

But the 31-year-old center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was a good guy to have around, which is no small thing. On such a young team, Biyombo acted as the wise old sage.

“We stress a lot on things that we obviously can and cannot control, but I think these guys really reminded me to enjoy life a little bit while playing basketball,” Biyombo said in his exit interview. “It was a great group of young guys, super talented, and focused.”

Biyombo, the No. 7 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, joined the Thunder after starting the season with the Grizzlies. Biyombo spent the bulk of his career in Charlotte.

Thunder center Bismack Biyombo (15) warms up before a playoff game against the Mavericks on May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Just from watching them and competing against them, I knew they were mature enough,” Biyombo said of the Thunder. “I think the maturity level of each and every one of them in the locker room helps the coach to coach them. Helps the front office to keep adding. That's the reason some of us were added after the All-Star break.”

Biyombo was asked if he imparted any wisdom on Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Shai? He doesn’t listen,” Biyombo said, laughing. “No, Shai is like my little brother. I love him.”

Biyombo marveled at how Gilgeous-Alexander would work out at the Thunder’s practice facility late at night.

“The commitment that he has to just continue to get better even though he’s playing at that level, it says a lot about him,” Biyombo said.

Biyombo will enter free agency. If he’s to stick in the NBA, it will be as a backup big man who brings a wealth of experience — the role he filled in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City center Bismack Biyombo (15) passes the ball in the fourth quarter during an NBA game between The Oklahoma City Thunder and The San Antonio Spurs at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Bismack Biyombo by the numbers

1,077: Biyombo ranks 11th among active players in career blocks (1,077). He’s one spot behind LeBron James (1,111).

0: Biyombo, in 839 career games, has never made a 3-pointer. He’s only attempted three.

$90.6 million: Biyombo’s career earnings. He made $17 million annually from 2016 to 2020.

Bismack Biyombo offseason homework

Put himself in position to compete for an NBA roster spot in 2024-25.

Bismack Biyombo grade: C

Not much to grade with Biyombo. He played sparingly, as expected.

