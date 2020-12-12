Bismack Biyombo on first impression of LaMelo Ball: ‘He’s a funny kid’

Bismack Biyombo is the latest Hornets veteran to come away impressed with rookie LaMelo Ball. As one of the veterans of the Hornets roster, Biyombo has taken the de factor mentor role with the team.

Like nearly every other teammate before him, Biyombo has been pleasantly surprised with Ball during his first week with the team. When asked about the rookies and Ball, Biyombo chose to discuss Ball off the court instead of on.

“He’s a funny kid,” he said. “That’s the first thing I notice. He’s a funny kid. I think he blends in with a crowd. I think you can put him anywhere and he blends in. He has a good personality and I like that about him. I think those were the first things I noticed.”

Biyombo’s comments came after practice on Thursday. On Friday, Terry Rozier had a similar comment on Ball, stating one of his biggest takeaways from the preseason has been the happiness Ball is taking the court with.

While Ball will certainly provide a boost to the team on the court, it is becoming increasingly clear that his demeanor off the court will impact the team as well. His light-hearted, happy-go-lucky attitude will keep the team loose and will keep the game fun as well.

