Bismack Biyombo with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics
Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Houston Rockets, 04/02/2021
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021
The expected trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor appears to be at least halfway home.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty was pushed to three sets for the third time in four Miami Open matches, but she prevailed again Tuesday to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old Australian beat seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Barty's semifinal opponent will be fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-2.
Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.
Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.
Ogwumike said she wants to continue the discussion with Green to figure out how to move forward.
Is LeBron James recruiting Stephen Curry to the Lakers?
Jordan Spieth went more than 1,300 days without a win on the PGA Tour.
After a 1,351-day, near four-year wait, Jordan Spieth is finally a winner again. The American ended his infamous barren run - which stretched all the way back to the 2017 Open - with a two-shot victory at the Valero Texas Open. That the 27-year-old’s comeback win was achieved in his home state only added to the excitement at TPC San Antonio, as, of course, did the fact that Spieth’s next assignment is the Masters, where he has a win and two runners-up finishes to his ever so popular name. Augusta 2021 just became that much more alluring. Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds? “It’s been a long road, there were a lot of times when I wasn't sure I’d be here talking to you again , wasn’t sure I’d be back,” Spieth said after a 66 for a 17-under total beat fellow countryman Charley Hoffman. "This is a monumental win for me.”
Adam Morrison was the perfect person to call a Gonzaga-UCLA tourney game, and he finally found redemption after 15 years.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Some believed the Red Sox could be "sneaky good" in 2021 following a disastrous 2020 season. As John Tomase writes, they may just be sneaky gross.
Mock draft watch: CBS projects all 7 rounds for the Lions
Former Oakland basketball player and assistant (and ex-MSU assistant) Drew Valentine will be promoted at Loyola Chicago, according to reports.
Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.
As Hideki Matsuyama found out during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, the most painful Texas golf obstacle of all is fire ants.
Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta following a bevy of voter suppression laws. The Braves, in response, whiffed.