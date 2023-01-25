Bismack Biyombo with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn in as the newest member of the U.S. Senate on Monday, replacing Republican Sen. Ben Sasse as the Senate returns from several weeks of recess to begin a new session of closely-divided government. Ricketts is bringing the Senate back to its “full 100-person strength,” said Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who welcomed Ricketts on the Senate floor after he was sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris.