Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson tore an anterior cruciate ligament during Friday’s practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Johnson was injured during one-on-one drills. He was evaluated by trainers before heading to the training camp to be examined. He later emerged with a large brace on his right leg.

The Vikings made Johnson a seventh-round choice in 2019. He has 45 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns, having appeared in all 32 possible games with nine starts.

Bisi’s third season, though, is over before it has begun.

The team recently signed Dede Westbrook. They also have K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe, fifth-round choice Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Blake Proehl, Whop Philyor, Dan Chisena and Myron Mitchell behind stars Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Bisi Johnson tore an ACL in Friday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk