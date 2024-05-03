Bishop Walsh tennis sweeps Southern

May 2—OAKLAND — Bishop Walsh swept Southern on Wednesday, with the boys and girls both winning by 3-2 margins.

In boys action, David Dinola defeated Michael Nazelrod in a No. 1 singles thriller 6-2, 2-6 (10-6). Southern's Sean Eiswert leveled the tally after singles play with another tiebreaker set victory in second singles, defeating Mani Vahedi, 4-6, 6-4 (10-5).

Southern's Shane Sisler and Ben Nazelrod defeated Bishop Walsh's Mason Mathews and Carson Hamelin in No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 7-5, but the Spartans won the other two affairs to take the match.

BW's Minh Le/Ofek Cohen-Inbar beat Gus Alvarez/Noah Ferguson, 6-2, 6-2, and JJ Pascuta/Jack Nowaczyk outlasted Andrew Sanjulian/Kolten Michael, 5-7, 6-4, (10-6) to take the match.

On the girls side, Bishop Walsh cruised in singles action, dropping just three games. Autumn Hoppert defeated Allie Newman, 6-0, 6-1, and Adair Perini downed Bella Ross, 6-1, 6-1.

The Spartans' No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Wharton/Marina Williams cruised past Hailey Harvey and Amelia Bolden, 6-0, 6-2, to secure the match.

Southern took the other two doubles matches.

Cadence Natividad/Rylee Iden edged Cassie Hein/Cora Liller, 6-3, 4-6, (10-8), and Ava Hunt/Lena Hernandez rolled over Rory Gilmore/Nila Navarette, 6-1, 6-1.