Bishop Walsh girls sweep Frankfort; Allegany and Southern tennis impacted by rain

Mar. 29—CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh girls rolled to a 5-0 sweep of Frankfort on Wednesday.

In No. 1 singles, Autumn Hoppert double-bageled Anara Rice, 6-0, 6-0, and Adair Perini dropped just one game in second singles in a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Summer Pyles.

In doubles, Marina Williams/Lydia Vassiliadi defeated Kalysta Lippold/Kira Files, 6-3, 6-0.

The Spartans won second and third doubles via forfeit.

Rain impacts Allegany/Southern

CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Southern's match on Tuesday was impacted by rain, resulting in several matches not completed.

In the lone boys single match, Michael Nazelrod from the Rams defeated Noah Marker 7-5 and 6-4.

In the only doubles match, Liam Mowbray and Rishabh Patel from the Campers beat Carter Gray and Noah Ferguson 6-0 and 6-1.

Since the No. 2 singles and No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches were not completed, the match ended tied at 1.

In girls singles, Delaney Meadors from Allegany defeated Allie Newman 6-1 and 6-2.

Andy Preaskorn from the Campers beat Bella Ross 6-4 and 7-5.

In doubles, Allegany's Maya Hare and Danica Knight swept Hailey Harvey and Amelia Bolden, winning 6-0 in both sets.

Allegany won the match 3-0.

The teams will play in Oakland on Tuesday.